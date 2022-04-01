BARCO — The Currituck County Board of Education plans to vote next week on whether to ask county commissioners to put a $66 million bond referendum on the November ballot for school construction and renovation needs.
If the referendum is placed on the ballot, and voters approve it, around $45 million would go toward construction of a new middle school. Another $21 million would going toward needed upgrades and renovations at the county’s 10 schools.
County commissioners and Board of Education members met Wednesday to discuss the rapidly growing school district. The two boards also heard from education and marketing consultant Jim Causby, who gave officials advice on how to present a bond issue to voters.
After the meeting, Board of Education chairwoman Karen Etheridge said she believes the school board will vote at its next meeting to make a formal request to commissioners to place the issue on the November ballot.
“I think we will make a formal request (April 13) for the needs of our students,” Etheridge said. “That would include some of our facility needs and a new middle school. If everybody is in agreement (for a bond referendum), that is what we will do.”
The first step in placing the issue before voters is having the Board of Education adopt a resolution asking the board of commissioners to put the referendum on the November ballot. Causby said that has to be done no later than May. He said commissioners would have to act on the request in June for it to be placed on the general election ballot in November.
“It is up to you (commissioners) to set the amount and the date (of the election),” Causby said.
Causby said Wednesday he thought the commissioners had to move the issue to the November election but County Manager Ike McRee, who is also serving as county attorney, quickly said that he didn’t think that was the case.
Currituck Information and Communications Officer Randall Edwards said Thursday that McRee researched state law after the meeting and believes that commissioners have the final say on whether to put the issue before voters or not.
“Mr. McRee researched the N.C. statutes and it is his opinion that the board of commissioners has discretion whether to approve a resolution initiating a bond referendum and can determine the ultimate amount of the bond issue,” Edwards said.
Several commissioners asked school board members about possibly redrawing boundary lines for the two middle schools, which could push the need to build a new middle school several years down the road. School officials would like to have a new middle school for the 2027-28 school year.
“The real question is, does the new middle school need to finish out in (20)27-28?” Commissioner Bob White asked. “Or is actually a little further out if we shift those lines? If we are moving stuff around, you postpone the date of that spend by four or six years. In doing so, we may be better prepared to pay-as-you-go, possibly.”
Currituck Middle School has a capacity for 540 students; 339 are currently enrolled. Projections call for 411 students in 2026-27.
Moyock Middle school has a current capacity of 640 students; 599 are currently enrolled. That school, even with a planned addition that’s about to start that will increase capacity by 165 students, will be slightly over capacity with 811 students projected by the 2027-28 school year.
Moyock Middle School is projected to have an enrollment of 1,010 students in 2029-30.
Ethridge said the board of education would get information to commissioners about what impact redrawing middle school boundaries would have on a construction timeline.
If the new middle school moves forward, school officials recommend possibly turning the current Currituck Middle School into additional high school space. The high school and middle school are next to each other.
The high school enrollment is projected to increase from the current 1,070 students to 1,532 by the 2031-32 school year, a gain of 35 percent.
County commissioners and Board of Education members were told last October by an architect that Currituck could need to spend at least $50 million for repairs and maintenance to the district’s current schools over the next 10 years.
But only about $21 million is needed for immediate repairs and renovations, officials said.
Officials said two years ago that the school district would need a second new elementary school in addition to the planned school on Tulls Creek Road. The land for that school was purchased last year and the county is already setting aside property tax revenue for its construction.
But Currituck Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Lutz said Wednesday a second new elementary school is not needed in the near term. The new elementary school on Tulls Creek Road will have room for 750 students while the ongoing expansion at Moyock Elementary will accommodate 250 more students.
The expansion of Moyock Elementary is expected to be completed by the 2023-24 school year. The school on Tulls Creek Road is expected to be finished for the 2025-26 school year.
“We don’t project the need for (another) new elementary school until around 2030,” Lutz said. “At that point in time (2020), we had not talked about the expansion at Moyock Elementary.”
To fund the elementary school on Tulls Creek, county commissioners did not set a revenue-neutral rate following a revaluation of property in 2020.
That revaluation saw an overall increase of around 20 percent in total property value in Currituck.
The current 46-cent property tax rate, which was a drop of 2 cents from the previous fiscal year, will raise an additional $3.6 million in revenue that will be dedicated to schools for staffing and capital needs.
The county is setting aside $2.35 million of the extra $3.6 million that will be generated each year for the new elementary school on Tulls Creek Road.
Most of it — $1.6 million — will be put into savings to manage debt for the school while $750,000 will be put into savings to fund annual operating costs for the new school.