Trevor Eugene Cason, 21, of the 100 block of Ford Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jordan Gile Mulder, 22, of the 400 block of Cabot St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Erick Coronodo, 24, of the 1200 block of Ivystone Square Apartments, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court as required for Pasquotank County charges of carrying a concealed gun and speeding.
Danielle Unique Overton, 29, of the 400 block of Snowden Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with injury to personal property. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Alexander Paul Pond, 23, of the 4300 block of Ennisdale Drive, Smithfield, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Jennifer Lyons Dean, 49, of the 1100 block of Austin St., Apartment 211C, Corolla, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with driving while impaired and unsafe movement. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Hunter Camden Westbrook, 20, of the 200 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive in public and consuming alcohol while younger than 21. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Charles Albert Dawson Jr., 65, of the 100 block of John Lloyd Road, Point Harbor, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Juan Domingo Gomez, 37, of the 100 block of Spur Trail, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
John Daniel Smith Jr., 50, of 100 block of Hunt Club Trail, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.