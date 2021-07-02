Currituck Sheriff
John Charles Weston, 51, of the 600 block of Pond Lane, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested June 17 and charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving with wanton disregard, speeding and driving without an operator’s license or renewal. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Sandra Brown Evans, 65, of the 100 block of Poplar Haven Road, Poplar Branch, was issued a criminal summons June 18 for cruelty to animals.
Voyte Wayne Davenport, 64, of the 100 block of Poplar Haven Road, Poplar Branch Road, was issued a criminal summons June 18 for cruelty to animals.
Fidel Rios Cortez Jr., 41, of the 100 block of Meadow Ridge Lane, Coinjock, was issued criminal summons for three counts of violating the county public nuisance ordinance and the vaccination tag and certificate ordinance.
Joseph Cleon Harvey, 62, of the 200 block of Foster Forbes Road, Powells Point, was arrested June 19 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license revoked.
Scott Saufley Leavel Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Kordol Lane, Point Harbor, was arrested June 19 and charged with seven counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor: possession of up to half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane control, allowing a motor vehicle to be driven without registration, allowing someone to borrow a license plate and operating a vehicle without insurance.
He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $19,500 secured bond. He was also charged June 20 with failure to appear in court on a felony: assault by strangulation. A $10,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Patrick Bruce Roesen, 44, of the 7000 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested June 19 and served a warrant for arrest for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,250 secured bond.
Michael Stanley Mroz, 39, of the 100 block of Ferebee Lane, Powells Point, was arrested June 19 and charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. An $800 secured bond was set.
Robert Anthony Kelley, 31, of the 2000 block of Indian Creek Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested June 19 and charged with domestic criminal trespass. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Tina Joy Carlisle, 45, of the 100 block of Simpson Lane, Barco, was issued three criminal summons June 20 for dog restraint ordinance, public nuisance ordinance and vaccination tag violations.
Robert Kilpatrick Beasley III, 42, of the 100 block of Holly Cres, B, Grandy, was arrested June 20 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Hayley Michelle Eppley, 21, of the 500 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested June 21 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $55,000 secured bond.