Currituck Sheriff
John Lee Belvin, 39, of the 100 block of Sunny Lane, Grandy, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, three counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, one count of possession of the immediate precursor of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon while a felon, possession with to sell and deliver schedule I of a controlled substance and civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He also was served a Chowan County warrant for possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $87,500 secured bond. He was also arrested Jan. 14 and charged on a Camden County warrant for simple possession of schedule III of a controlled substance.
Lannie Dolan Belangia Jr., 33, of the 200 block of Halls Harbor Road, Harbinger, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Robert O’Dell Quidley, 27, of the 200 block of Ferebee Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $650 secured bond.
Matthew Lee Coughlin, 39, of the 100 block of Saint Andrews Road, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with two Dare County warrants, one for taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory sexual offense with a child. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Patrick Bruce Roesen, 45, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court for misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Sebastian James Contouris, 24, of the 100 block of Cowboy Trail, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Nathan Lee West, 39, of the 1100 block of Flobert Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with two counts of simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, felonious possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $8,500 secured bond.
Raffaele Joseph Hanauer, 36, of the 200 block of Eagle Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with 10 felony counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
James Jeffery Woroneski, 62, of the 100 block of Drumm St., Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 14 for violating the county’s ordinance on allowing an animal to run at large.