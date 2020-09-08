Currituck Sheriff
Alexander Ross Bussa, 31, of the 12000 block of Horseshoe Bay Court, Midlothian, Va., was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Johnny Lee Leadbetter, 39, of the 100 block of Brumley Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with violating the conditions of his release. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 cash bond.
Gary Joe Hammond, 63, of the 100 block of Shell Drive, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with second degree trespass. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Ashley Arlene Morrisette, 33, of the 100 block of David Court, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Todd Wayne Merrell, 41, of 800 block of Aydlett Road, Aydlett, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with assault on a child under age 12. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Terry Mitchell Shepherd, 59, of the 100 block of Nautical Lane, Currituck, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with assault by pointing a gun. He was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Rasheed Aaron Rhines, 25, of the 500 block of Cross Road, Roper, was arrested Aug 8 and charge with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Caudillo Emilio Ramierez, 46, of the 1500 block of Beaver Heights Lane, Capital Heights, Maryland, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 cash bond was set.
Nicholas Edward Shaughnessy, 29, of the 2000 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor and driving while license revoked. A $1,250 secured bond was set.
Tiffany Ann Bella, 32, of the 2000 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with possession of between half and one and a half ounce of marijuana and failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. A $750 secured bond was set.
Windsor Holland Barnett, 46, of the 1000 block of Station Loop Road, Park City, Utah, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with simple assault. A $200 secured bond was set.
Vincent Michael Williams, 31, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged on a warrant for arrest. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Adam Kent Ansell, 40, of the 100 block of Blackfoot Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with breaking and entering and violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Justin Michael Harris, 39, of the 100 block of Elizabeth Circle, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center Aug. 5 in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Caprie Anthony Paige, 23, of the 300 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City, was served Aug. 25 with charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/vehicle and being a fugitive. No bond was set. He remains confined at Albemarle District Jail.
Christopher Michael Charles Workman, 20, of the 300 block of Swain Road, Columbia, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for communicating threats. A $2,000 secured bond was set. He was served and released.
Ashlin Marie Lynch, 21, of the 1100 block of Perkins Lane, Elizabeth City, was issued a summons Aug. 26 for a charge of communicating threats. She was served and released.
Brandon Jamal Dashiell, 26, of the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was served grand jury indictments for felony trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking fentanyl by possession, possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II of a controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the possession of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $300,000 secured bond.
Tina Marlane Whitney-Castelow, 50, of the 800 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with breaking and entering, simple assault, injury to personal property, making harassing phone calls and cyberstalking. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold for one charge and held in lieu of a $500 secured bond for a second charge.
Virginia Lynn Bibler-Wallery, 49, of the 100 block of Esquire Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with engaging in simple assault or affray. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Loran Wayne Glass, 34, of the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with communicating threats and vandalism of personal property. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Mylaek Shabasz Eason, 27, of the 300 block of Hobbsville Road, Hobbsville, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on second-degree trespass charges. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Jonathan Joseph Buonvino, 34, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with possession of less than one and half ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance, failure to appear in court for possession of drug paraphernalia and civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a total $1,450 cash and secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Krystina Arelene Elliott, 27, of the 100 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100 secured bond.
Matthew Alan Edgar, 24, of the 1300 block of S. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with felony possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $4,500 secured bond was set.
Shanice Zashia Williams, 25, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.