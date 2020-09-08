Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 76F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 76F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.