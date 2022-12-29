Currituck Sheriff
Alexander Edward Rhodes, 32, of the 1900 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Kenneth Dwayne Midgett, 62, of the 100 block of Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
Amy Marie Wooldridge, 37, of the 100 block of S. Keller Lane, Grandy, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with simple assault. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Robert Anthony Carr, 33, of the 1300 block of Credle Road A, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Blaine Anthony Hearl, 37, of the 100 block of Old Jury Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Jordan Drake Brown, 33, of the 100 block of Old Jury Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with failure to appear in court. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Leigh Cartey Bertrande, 53, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Marco Polo Piquet Uscanga, 45, of the 200 block of McGoogan Farm Road, #B, Shannon, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was released on a $200 cash bond.
Santiago Sales Gomez, 32, of the 600 block of Agonia St., Manteo, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with driving while impaired, driving with an open container of alcohol after consuming and failure to maintain lane control. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Kimberly Michelle Diggs, 34, of the 900 block of C West Kitty Hawk Road, Kitty Hawk, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with possession of less than 1½ ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while impaired, driving with an open container of alcohol after consuming and failure to maintain lane control. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Thomas Marion McGhinnis, 35, of the 100 block of Azalea Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Malcolm Aubre Cartwright, 39, of the 2600 block of Eagles Lake Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with misdemeanor probation violation outside of the county. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Matthew Alan Edgar, 26, of the 100 block of Body Road, Hertford, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 10 for injury to personal property.
William Barron Norman, 27, of the 2500 block of Virginia Road, Edenton, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on charges of driving while license revoked, driving without liability insurance and failure to stop at a red light. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Tiffany Marie Beasley, 38, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Lot 7, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Kevin Lee Cofield Jr., 25, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with vandalism of personal property, malicious conduct by a prisoner and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Ronald T. Baxter, 33, of the 400 block of New Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with driving while impaired, speeding and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Victoria Ashlee Lane Nelson, 30, of the 1300 block of Lincoln St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of possession of stolen motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond. She was also charged on Nov. 29 with assault inflicting serious injury on a government officer, assault on a government officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $50,000 secured bond was set for those charges. She remained confined at ADJ.
Christopher Ray Culbertson, 23, of the 100 block of Clay Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with possession of a weapon while a felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Tiffany Marie Upton, 38, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Lot 7, Elizabeth City, was served a criminal summons Dec. 2 for first-degree trespassing.
Sarah Beth Shelton, 40, of the 600 block of Smith St., Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Maliquia Virginia White, 33, of the 300 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 9 on an outstanding warrant for simple assault. She was released after service.
Shane Allen Murphy Sr., 49, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of speeding, driving with an expired registration and driving while license revoked, and civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Waynemon Demont Bullock, 35, of the 100 block of Holley Road, Middleburg, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.