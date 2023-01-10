Currituck Sheriff
Zachary Ray Powell, 33, of the 100 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with assault on a female. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Miles Alexander Lowe, 35, homeless, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with second-degree trespassing. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Wesley Adam Kerns, 33, of the 100 block of New Beach Road, 7, Point Harbor, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with injury to real property, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a weapon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
He also was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $6,000 secured bond was set for those charges.
Vivian Gray Whelan, 59, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Terry Lee White, 47, of the 300 block of Tulls Creek Road, 4, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge for violating a protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Nechelle Chante Douglas, 34, of the 700 block of Washington Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. She was released in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Jerel Devon Turner, 33, of the 1020 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $78,900 secured bond.
Drequan Tyell Britt, 24, of the 1100 block of Wood Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Ethan Shane Clemmer, 33, of the 130 block of Rivermoss Way, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with two felony counts of a being a fugitive. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $700,000 secured bond.
Rodney Randell Wentz, 42, of the 1030 block of Crosswinds Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count of parole violation. He was released Jan. 2.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Holly Elizabeth Rogerson, 33, of the 100 block of Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court on a Dare probation violation.
