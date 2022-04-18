Currituck Sheriff
Donald Ray Gibbs Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was arrested March 19 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a $900 order for confinement bond.
Kristin Marie Gervais, 26, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested March 19 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Alfrado Gonzalez, 32, of the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, Grandy, was arrested March 20 and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Michael James Overton, 41, of the 950 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested March 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of altered vehicle registration tag, expired vehicle registration tag, driving while license revoked and no liability insurance. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Scott Edward Wheeler, 35, of the 4720 block of Berrywood Road, Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count on true bill of indictment for cyberstalking. He was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
Douglas Deberry, 50, of the 3000 block of Stoney Creek Drive, Williamsburg, Virginia, was arrested March 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and open container in passenger area of vehicle. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Jennifer Ashley Shirley, 35, of the 1630 block of Lawndale Drive, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested March 24 on a true bill of indictment for one felony count of obtaining property on false pretenses. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Jaylen Farrell Munden, 22, of the 1510 block of U.S. Highway 158, Moyock, was arrested March 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of financial card fraud. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Lerone Levar Wilson, 38, of the 100 block of Elsie Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 28 and charged with failure to appear in court for failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $300 cash bond.
Bonnie Fay Keel, 48, of the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 1 and charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jeffrey Leon Robinson, 37, of the 500 block of Colonial Drive, Roanoke Rapids, was arrested April 1 and charged with failure to appear in court for operating a vehicle without insurance. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.