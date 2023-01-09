Currituck Sheriff
Donald Joseph Luning, 20, of the 2600 block of Ocean Shore Ave., 3, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with reckless driving to endanger, speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit and driving without an operator’s license. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Laurel Lynn Waitkaitis, 40, of the 1100 block of Austin St., 202A, Corolla, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Brittany Ann Hunt, 30, of the 100 block of Star Court, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
David Alan Greene, 39, of the 5100 block of Vogler Road, Pfafftown, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Michael Nathan Old, 39, of the 1200 block of Portlock Road, Chesapeake, Va., was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with resisting a public officer, failure to appear in court, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, failing to heed a siren or light, speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the limit, and failure to stop for stop sign/flashing red light. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond. He was also charged Dec. 23 with resisting a public officer, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A $125,000 secured bond was set on that charge.
Wesley Adam Kerns, 33, of the 100 block of Myrtle Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with assault on a female. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Richard Christopher Adams, 54, of the 1600 block of Elmore Drive, Jonesboro, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with larceny of less than $1,000 and failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Jeffrey Alton Lucas, 55, of the 100 block of Elm Circle, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Henry Edmond Miller Jr., 54, of the 200 block of Newbern Drive, Knotts Island, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving with an expired registration card and operating a vehicle without insurance. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Rebecca Ann Jaskolka, 39, of the 100 block of Maple Circle, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required for charge of simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond. She also was charged with failing to appear in court for possession of stolen goods and driving while license revoked. A $500 secured bond was set for those charges.
Jennifer Merril Johnson, 49, of the 170 block of Sandy Point Drive, Knotts Island, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Zachary Ray Powell, 33, of the 100 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with assault on a female. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Miles Alexander Lowe, 35, homeless, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with second-degree trespassing. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Wesley Adam Kerns, 33, of the 100 block of New Beach Road, 7, Point Harbor, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with injury to real property, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a weapon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond. He also was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $6,000 secured bond was set for those charges.
Vivian Gray Whelan, 59, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Terry Lee White, 47, of the 300 block of Tulls Creek Road, 4, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge for violating a protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Nechelle Chante Douglas, 34, of the 700 block of Washington Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. She was released in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Jerel Devon Turner, 33, of the 1020 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $78,900 secured bond.
Drequan Tyell Britt, 24, of the 1100 block of Wood Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Ethan Shane Clemmer, 33, of the 130 block of Rivermoss Way, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with two felony counts of a being a fugitive. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $700,000 secured bond.
Rodney Randell Wentz, 42, of the 1030 block of Crosswinds Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count of parole violation. He was released Jan. 2.