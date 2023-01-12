Currituck Sheriff
Vivian Gray Whelan, 59, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Terry Lee White, 47, of the 300 block of Tulls Creek Road, 4, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge for violating a protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Nechelle Chante Douglas, 34, of the 700 block of Washington Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. She was released in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Jerel Devon Turner, 33, of the 1020 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $78,900 secured bond.
Drequan Tyell Britt, 24, of the 1100 block of Wood Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Ethan Shane Clemmer, 33, of the 130 block of Rivermoss Way, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with two felony counts of a being a fugitive. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $700,000 secured bond.
Rodney Randell Wentz, 42, of the 1030 block of Crosswinds Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count of parole violation. He was released Jan. 2.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Matthew Lee Meek, 31, of the 4100 block of Caroline Ave., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with being a fugitive from another jurisdiction. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Steven Bryan Jones, 60, of the 600 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with breaking and entering a vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Carlton Carey McDonald, 42, of the 800 block of Beech St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged on an order for commitment and confinement from Perquimans County for civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $500 cash bond.
Mujtaba Fareed Nizami, 51, of the 100 block of Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Eric Bruce Haynes, 37, of the 700 block of Grandview Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa., was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on charges of driving while license revoked and displaying a fictitious tag. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Travis Jabari Tadlock, 40, of the 1100 block of Possum Quarter Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, injury to personal property, being a fugitive from justice in another jurisdiction and failure to appear in court for charges of maintain lane control and possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $151,750 secured bond.
Sara Neff, 35, of the 100 block of Howell St., Hertford, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with two counts of possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $90,000 secured bond.
Johnathan Andrew Rosekrans, 21, of the 1000 block of Green St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with being a fugitive from justice in another jurisdiction. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Garrette Lee Suggs, 50, of the 500 block of Shepard St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $600 cash bond.
Holly Elizabeth Rogerson, 33, of the 100 block of Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required in Dare County for felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.