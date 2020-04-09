Currituck Sheriff
Donald Ray Gibbs Jr., 40, of the 100 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $100 cash bond was set.
Darryl Valery Davidson, 62, of the 2600 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with assault on a female and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set. He was also charged with resisting a public officer, assault on an officer and injury to land crops Feb. 22. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Keisha Renee Simmons, 46, of the 200 block of W. Barnes St., Nags Head, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,782 cash bond was set.
Robert Frances Lowe Jr., 41, of the 100 block of Pine St., Jarvisburg, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with two counts of felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I of a controlled substance and 2 counts of felony maintaining a place to keep controlled substances. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $10,000 secured bond was set. He was also charged with driving while license revoked Feb. 22. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Roy Lewis Twiddy II, 48, of the 600 block of Poyners Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with possession of 1/2 to 1 and 1/2 ounces of marijuana. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Christopher Bertram Harrison, 24, of the 100 block of East Ridge Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Peyton Blake Johnson, 18, of the 8300 block of Friden Court, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with reckless driving to endanger and speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the limit. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Jessica Dianne Nieves, 38, of the 700 block of W. Sportsman Drive, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jamie Agustia Dance Jr., 37, of the 100 block of Beech Circle, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with felony probation violation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $70,000 secured bond was set.
Zachary Tyler Hughes, 25, of the 1300 block of Yacht Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with felony being a sexual offender and failure to notify sheriff of address change. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $70,000 secured bond was set.
Samantha Ann Langley, 39, of the 300 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with violating a valid protective order. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Lorenzo Sean Blount, 36, of the 3400 block of Sargeant Drive, Charlotte, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with 2 counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Ann Marie Ambrose, 23, homeless, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with felony fraud by obtaining property by false pretenses, three counts of felony violating probation by leaving the county and two counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $63,000 secured bond was set.
Kentre’ Lamar Dillard, 25, of the 100 block of W. Railroad Ave., Hertford, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Margaret Melissa Lamb, 44, of the 900 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and five counts of felony larceny by employee. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Charles Matthew Layne, 45, of the 100 block of Walnut Island Blvd., Grandy, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Joanne Alton Brush, 61, of the 50 block of Adam Swamp Road, Corapeake, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with felony being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
Richard Shane Shifflett, 29, of the 100 block of Sycamore Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with felony being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $60,000 secured bond was set. He was served true bills of indictment the same day for two counts of felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Joseph Allen Lewis, 37, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $3,500 unsecured bond was set.
Eric Marshall Braswell, 39, of the 100 block of Coral Court, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with driving while impaired and operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration card/tag. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Christopher Gilbert Williams, 37, of the 100 block of Peach Tree St., Jarvisburg, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with making false reports to law enforcement agencies or officers. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,200 secured bond was set.
Victoria Elizabeth Alvarico, 28, of the 1100 block of Old U.S. Highway 17 S., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 1 and charged with resisting a public officer, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $3,500 secured bond was set.
Crystal Helen Waaga, 28, of the 600 block of Poplar Branch Road, Grandy, was arrested March 2 and charged with simple assault, injury to real property and trespass as a domestic criminal. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Cary Clinton Boyd, 31, of the 5800 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested March 3 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,200 unsecured bond was set.