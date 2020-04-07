Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CAMDEN...CENTRAL PASQUOTANK... AND CURRITUCK COUNTIES...THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF NORFOLK...THE CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH... AT 807 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CHESAPEAKE, OR NEAR GREAT BRIDGE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 40 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... VIRGINIA BEACH, CURRITUCK, ELIZABETH CITY, CAMDEN, ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, KEMPSVILLE, VIRGINIA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY, REGENT UNIVERSITY, GREAT BRIDGE, SOUTH MILLS, DEEP CREEK, NORFOLK, CHESAPEAKE, PORTSMOUTH, FENTRESS, PRINCESS ANNE, BACK BAY, INDIANTOWN, MORGANS CORNER AND WHITEHALL SHORES. PEOPLE AT ALBEMARLE MEDICAL CENTER, CHESAPEAKE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, MILITARY CIRCLE, AND SENTARA PRINCESS ANNE HOSPITAL SHOULD SEEK SAFE SHELTER IMMEDIATELY! IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING.