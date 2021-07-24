The superintendent of Currituck County Schools is required to be a resident of Currituck County. The current superintendent, Matthew Lutz, lives in Dare County and pretends to live in Currituck County.
He never sleeps even one night in Currituck County. He prefers First Flight Middle School for his eighth-grade son. He drives his superintendent’s car, provided by the taxpayers, to and from Jarvisburg Elementary School, where he parks it overnight. He takes his own personal car to his home in Kill Devil Hills, where he has lived for years.
The requirement of residency of a superintendent in the county where he works is extremely important. The superintendent should have a strong connection to his school district, and should not conceal from the public that he prefers to live in another county and prefers another school district for his own children.
If the citizens of Currituck do not care, then they should remove the residency requirement. Please expose this fraud upon the citizens of Currituck County.
THOMAS YORK
Kill Devil Hills
Editor’s note: According to Currituck Board of Education Chairwoman Karen Etheridge, Currituck Schools Superintendent Matthew Lutz is required to have a residence in Currituck County. She said Lutz, who does own a home in Dare County, fulfills the requirement by also renting a home in Currituck.
Why didn’t panel have to OK monument removal, mural?
I have a question to all elected officials in Elizabeth City:
Was the removal of the statue from the Pasquotank County Courthouse courtyard submitted to the Elizabeth City Historic Preservation Commission? If so what was the recommendation, who were the members voting on the recommendation, and who submitted the application?
Also, was the painting of the Black Lives Matter mural on the road on Colonial Avenue submitted to the commission?
GORDON ADAMS SR.
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is a retired member of the Historic Preservation Commission. According to both Elizabeth City Community Development Director Kellen Long and Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Debbie Malenfant, neither the moving of the Confederate monument at the courthouse nor the painting of the Black Lives Matter mural on Colonial Avenue required the HPC’s approval. The HPC’s rules address the addition of elements such as sculptures and monuments but not their removal. Also, the monument has not been designated a local historic landmark, which would require the HPC’s permission for removal. Also, the monument isn’t located on city property, but instead on county property. The painting of a public right-of-way also isn’t addressed in the rules the HPC follows, except when the right-of-way is made of historic material such as brick or cobblestone. The street where the BLM mural is painted is paved.