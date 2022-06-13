The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina...
Southeastern Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina...
* Until 715 PM EDT.
* At 641 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shiloh, or
near Camden, moving south at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage
to trees and powerlines.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Old Trap around 645 PM EDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Frog
Island, Riddle, Texas, Glen Cove, Goose Creek, Bartlett and Taylors
Beach.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the
NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 101 to 105.
* WHERE...Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Pasquotank, Camden,
Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
College of The Albemarle’s Board of Trustees will meet in Room 208 of Building AE at COA-Elizabeth City today at 5:30 p.m. Prior to the meeting, the COA Building and Grounds Committee will meet in the president’s boardroom in Building A at 4 p.m.
The Currituck County Tourism Advisory Board will meet in the boardroom of the Historic Courthouse Thursday at 5 p.m. The board will vote on recommendations to the Tourism Development Authority for event grants for 2022-23.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will hold a public hearing on its proposed budget for 2022-23 Thursday, June 23, at 9 a.m. The budget is available for public inspection online or by calling the TDA at 252-335-5330.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the S. Michael Sutton, MD ARHS Boardroom at ARHS in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, June 28, at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet at the Central Office Wednesday, June 29, at 5 p.m. A closed session will immediately follow the open session.