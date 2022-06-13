College of The Albemarle’s Board of Trustees will meet in Room 208 of Building AE at COA-Elizabeth City today at 5:30 p.m. Prior to the meeting, the COA Building and Grounds Committee will meet in the president’s boardroom in Building A at 4 p.m.

The Currituck County Tourism Advisory Board will meet in the boardroom of the Historic Courthouse Thursday at 5 p.m. The board will vote on recommendations to the Tourism Development Authority for event grants for 2022-23.

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will hold a public hearing on its proposed budget for 2022-23 Thursday, June 23, at 9 a.m. The budget is available for public inspection online or by calling the TDA at 252-335-5330.

The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the S. Michael Sutton, MD ARHS Boardroom at ARHS in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, June 28, at 7 p.m.

The Camden Board of Education will meet at the Central Office Wednesday, June 29, at 5 p.m. A closed session will immediately follow the open session.