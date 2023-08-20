The first-ever “Currituck County Planes and Plows” event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Currituck Regional Airport. The event folds two of the county’s popular annual attractions — the Farm Festival and Aviation Day — into one daylong event.
The Daily Advance
CURRITUCK — A first-ever event set for October will celebrate Currituck’s connections to both aviation and agriculture.
