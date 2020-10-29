D.F. Walker Elementary School recently celebrated National Fire Prevention Week thanks to the following local sponsors: America’s Best Value Inn, Blount’s Mutual Drugs, Inc., Center Hill-Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department, Chowan County Farm Bureau Insurance, Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, Edenton-Chowan Kiwanis Club, Edenton-Tractor & Implement Company, Feyer Ford of Edenton, McDonald’s of Edenton, Murray L. Nixon’s Fishery, Inc., Regulator Marine, Inc., Spruill’s Business Machines, Inc., Sykes & Company, P.A., The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club, Vidant Chowan Hospital and The Edenton Fire Department.
Their contributions allowed every D.F. Walker student to complete a detailed packet of fire prevention materials and participate in classroom activities during the week of Oct. 12.
Make sure you talk to your family about their fire prevention plan!