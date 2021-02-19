A district attorney plans to seek the elimination of criminal records of juveniles who were convicted as adults of certain offenses.
District Attorney Robert Evans, whose jurisdiction includes Wilson, Nash and Edgecombe counties, said he intends to take the action as a result of a change in the state law known as Raise the Age that took effect in June.
The change allows district attorneys to petition the courts to erase records of persons convicted of misdemeanor and non-violent felony offenses if they committed those offenses while they were 16 or 17 years old.
Evans said his goal is to provide those persons convicted as juveniles a fresh start.
The state Administrative Office of the Courts has already identified all of those eligible for such clearance as a result of the change in the law — and those receiving such clearance are going to be notified by the U.S. Postal Service.