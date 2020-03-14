TODAY
New Bethel MBC. The Roanoke Missionary Baptist Association Field Workers will present a musical celebration at 3 p.m.
First Christian. The church will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5.
Bethel AME Zion. The church will host its annual prayer breakfast at 8:30 a.m. The Rev. Stefan Gregory will be the speaker for annual Men’s Day service at 2:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Philadelphia Baptist. Pastor Antonio Williams will be the speaker for the pastor’s anniversary at 2:30 p.m.
Mt. Carmel Baptist. The Rev. Kevin Lighty will be the speaker for the ushers’ anniversary at 2:30 p.m.
Weeping COCDOC. Bishop Johnson Hazel will be the speaker for the ushers’ anniversary at 2:30 p.m.
Burgess Baptist. The church will host an open mic singspiration at 6 p.m. Refreshments will follow the program.
Lebanon Grove MBC. The Rev. Dr. John E. Taylor Sr. will be the speaker for the 11th anniversary for Pastor Andre L. Powell Sr. at 2:30 p.m.
New Ramoth Gilead MBC. The Rev. Ernest Cole will be the speaker for Men’s Day at 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Whosoever Will COGIC. The church will host revival Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m. nightly. A nightly special guest will be featured.
UPCOMING
Walton Grove AME Zion. The Rev. Elaine Tyson will be the speaker for the Women’s Day morning service Sunday, March 22, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Millie Jordan will be the speaker for the afternoon service at 2:30 p.m.
City Road UMC. The church will host a Card Party and Bingo event in Edwards Hall Wednesday, March 25. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and cards will follow at noon. The event will feature prizes. Cost is $20. All proceeds will go toward church missions. Contact: 339-1805.
Berea Baptist. The church will host a free Craft & Vendor Show at the Family Life Center at 2033 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature door prizes and concessions. All proceeds will go to Camp Cale and toward the church youth mission trip to Philadelphia.
Good Works Community. Prophet Gloria Combs, evangelist Doresia Land, elderess Mary Ann White and Apostle Dianner Chesson will be the speakers for Women’s Weekend at Louise’s Event Center, 1132 Don Juan Road, Hertford, Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Elder Dorothy Moore will be the speaker at Good Works Community Church, 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, Sunday, March 29, at 10:45 a.m. Cost for those who register by March 23 is $10, $15 at the door. Contact: 404-9088, 559-1733, 757-404-5304 or email: gwcc.nc@gmail.com.
Edenton UMC. The Albemarle Chorale will present its spring concerts Sunday, April 26, and Sunday, May 4, at 4 p.m. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Contact: 221-8057.