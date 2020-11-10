What is your reaction to the news Joe Biden has won the 2020 presidential election over President Donald Trump and been declared president-elect?
• Why would you ask that question? Some people are ecstatic and some are angry. Quit trying to stir up hate and arguments Daily Advance. Horrible post!
• It’s quite obvious there was a lot of cheating and corruption (in the election).
• This was a win for the character and legacy of our country. This was an affirmation of all this nation stands for. We still have work to do, but we are breathing a collective sigh of relief knowing that we have a chance to hit the reset button. Let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work!
• All I see is a bunch of brainwashed first time voters cheering for free stuff.
• Sad day for America!
• Now is not a good time to ask that with all the voter fraud going on!
• Sad news for Americans.
• It’s a happy day for those who value respect and integrity.
• Outstanding! Plus women fought for the right to vote 100 years ago and now we will have a woman as vice president of the United States of America!
• To answer your question, it feels great. Like a breath of fresh air. I’m not sure if you saw (CNN commentator) Van Jones’ reaction, but that’s how I feel.
• When can we impeach him (Biden)? That starts in January right?
• “When your hatred of one man becomes greater than your love of country, you truly are the problem.” — Nick Adams
• It appears that no one cares about the virus. Dancing in the streets is breeding more illness!