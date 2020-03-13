Going Out Guide
TODAY
Adult herbs class
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host an adult container herbs class at 120 Community Way, Barco, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The class fee is $20. Contact: Olivia Patchel at olivia_patchel@ncsu.edu or Adam Formella at adam_formella@ncsu.edu or 232-2261.
Youth herbs class
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a youth container herbs class at 120 Community Way, Barco, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The class fee is $20. Contact: Olivia Patchel at olivia_patchel@ncsu.edu or Sherry Fischlschweiger at sherry_fischlschweiger@ncsu.edu.
Library classes
Pasquotank Library will offer a Tech Help class from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 335-7536.
SATURDAY
Guided hike
Dismal Swamp State Park will host a guided hike at 2294 U.S. Highway 17 North, South Mills, at 11 a.m. Contact: 771-6593.
MONDAY
Adult Book Club
The Adult Book Club will discuss Gail Honeyman’s book, “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” at the Camden Public Library, at 3:30 p.m. Contact: 331-2543.
Library classes
Pasquotank Library will offer an Excel 1 class Monday; a Tech Help class Tuesday; a Facebook class Wednesday; a Word 1 class Thursday; a Mouse and Keyboarding class Friday, March 20. All classes will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 335-7536.
Bingo games
The Cosmopolitan Club will sponsor 20 Bingo games, including three jackpots at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Smoking is prohibited.
TUESDAY
Library programs
Camden Library will offer Toddler Storytime for kids ages 2-4 Tuesday and Wednesday, March 18, at 10 a.m.; Baby Storytime for kids up to age 2 Thursday, March 19, at 10:30 a.m. and Big Kid Storytime for kids ages 4 to 8 at 3:30 p.m. Contact: 331-2543.
Library programs
Pasquotank Library will offer preschool classes themed St. Patrick’s Day for kids ages 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A similar class will be held Wednesday, March 18 for kids ages 1-2 with an adult at the same time. Contact: 335-2473.
Lenten luncheon
Christ Episcopal Church will host its weekly Lenten noonday service and luncheon at noon p.m. Cost is $7.
Kids Chess Club
The Kids Chess Club will meet at the Perquimans Library at 4 p.m.
ECSU lecturer to perform
Alan Woo, a lecturer in piano at Elizabeth City State University, will give a free solo recital in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Contact: 335-8745.
THURSDAY
Third Thursday Jazz
Connected will perform at Arts of the Albemarle’s Third Thursday Jazz event at 5:30 p.m.
The Knapp Legacy
Sharon Meade will present a program on the “Knapp Legacy” at the Currituck Library at 2 p.m.
Clay pots workshop
The Currituck Master Gardener Speakers Bureau will host a “Lets Get Creative with Clay Pots” workshop at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension at 9 a.m. Marcia Steele will be the instructor. Contact: Chris Baha at 232-2262 or email ctblaha@ncsu.edu.
Flowers for garden health
Dr. Emily Nekl of Fuggles Flowers will host the workshop, “Introducing Flowers for Garden Health,” as part of College of The Albemarle’s Lifelong Learning Series in Room 111 of the John Wood Foreman Technology Center, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Visit: www.albemarle.edu/for-the-community.
UPCOMING
Oyster roast
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host its bi-annual oyster roast at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, March 21 from noon to 4 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 and $25 at the door. An alternate chicken plate will be available for $10 in advance and $12 at the door. All proceeds will assist local veterans, their widows and orphans, the VFW’s honor guard and community projects. Contact: 338-2828.
St. Patrick’s Day dance
USA Ballroom Dance #6102 will host a St. Patrick’s Day dance at Christ Episcopal Church, 200 S. McMorrine St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, March 21, from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Chuck Wills will teach the foxtrot from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Spring wagon rides
The Dismal Swamp State Park will offer spring wagon rides every Sunday starting Sunday, March 22 and continuing through Sunday, May 24 at 2294 U.S. Highway 17 N., South Mills, at the Visitor Center at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. 771-6593.
Monday, March 23
Library classes
Pasquotank Library will offer an Excel 2 class Monday, March 23; a Powerpoint 1 class Tuesday, March 24; a Tech Help class Wednesday, March 25; a Word 2 class Thursday, March 26; a Gmail Basic class Friday, March 27. All classes will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 335-7536.
Tuesday, March 24
Library programs
Camden Library will offer Toddler Storytime Tuesday-Wednesday, March 24-25 for kids ages 2 to 4 at 10 a.m.; Baby Storytime Thursday, March 26 for kids ages birth to 2 10:30 a.m. and Big Kid Storytime for kids ages 4 to 8 at 3:30 p.m. Contact: 331-2543.
Library programs
Pasquotank Library will offer preschool classes themed Hello, Spring Tuesday, March 24 for kids ages 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A similar class will be held Wednesday, March 25 for kids ages 1-2 with an adult at the same time. Contact: 335-2473.
Wednesday, March 25
Card party/bingo
City Road United Methodist Church will host a Card Party and Bingo in Edwards Hall Wednesday, March 25. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and cards will follow at noon. There will be prizes. Cost is $20 per person. All proceeds will go towards missions. Contact: 339-1805.
Friday, March 27
You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Theatre will present You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown at Arts of the Albemarle in the Maguire Theatre Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. General admission is $10, the cost for students k-12 is $6 and children 4 and under get in free. Tickets are available online at ecppstheatre.ludus.com and at the door.
Monday, March 30
Library LEGO Club
Library LEGO Club will meet at the Camden Library Monday, March 30 for kids of all ages from 3:30 p.m. to 4;30 p.m. Contact: 331-2543.
Library classes
Pasquotank Library will offer a Tech Help class Monday, March 30 and an Excel PivotPoints class Tuesday, March 31. Both classes will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 335-7536.
Tuesday, March 31
Library programs
Camden Library will offer Toddler Storytime Tuesday, March 31 for kids ages 2 to 4 at 10 a.m. Contact: 331-2543.
Library programs
Pasquotank Library will offer preschool classes themed Flowers Tuesday, March 31 for kids ages 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Contact: 335-2473.
Wednesday, April 1
Organic gardening class
N.C. Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center will host an Organic Gardening class Wednesday, April 1 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can register online at organicgardeningcurrituck.eventbrite.com. Contact: Chris Blaha at 232-2262 or email ctblaha@ncsu.edu.
Wednesday, April 1
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch: Songs and Stars of the Speakeasies in the Gaither Auditorium Wednesday, April 1 at 12:15 p.m. Kelly Balmaceda (soprano) and Dr. Rachel Gragson (piano) for a historic snapshot into music of the Prohibition era. Plan to arrive early. Contact: 335-1453.
Thursday, April 9
Bee series
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center will host a Bee series Thursday, April 9 starting with “Basics”; Thursday, June 11 “Maintenance”; Thursday, Sept. 10 “Harvest”. All series will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can sign up for the full series or just one at beeseries.eventbrite.com. Contact: Adam Formella at 232-2262 or email adam_formella@ncsu.edu.
Thursday, April 9
Norfolk Zoo trip
NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County 4-H will host a trip to the Norfolk Zoo Thursday, April 16 for kids ages 5-10. Youth will meet at the Currituck County Center of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension located at 120 Community Way at 8:30 a.m. The registration fee is $18. Reserve your child’s spot by April 9 at zootrip2020.eventbrite.com . For more information about this event or for accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact Stephanie Minton at 232-2262 or by email at stephanie_minton@ncsu.edu no later than ten business days before the event.
Happy Trails horse camp
Currituck County 4-H will host a one day Happy Trails Horse Camp at the Currituck County Rural Center, 184 Milburn Sawyer Road, Powells Point, Friday, April 17 for kids ages 8-14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $10. Following horse camp, there will be an Equine Science session covering horse breeds, colors, and marking from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both events require youth to be enrolled and you can enroll at 4-H Online.com for the current year. You can register for both camps at happytrailsapril.eventbrite.com and equinescienceapril17.eventbrite.com. Pre-registration and payment are required by April 10. For more information or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Tom Harrell at 232-2261, or email tpharrel@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Thursday, April 9
Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time: Celebrate National Unicorn Day Thursday, April 9 at 10 a.m. Preschoolers ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult can bring their favorite unicorn pet and discover a few magical facts, read a book, and participate in a hands-on activity. Contact: 335-1453.
Monday, April 13
BBQ Boot Camp
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck Center will host BBQ Boot Camp at 120 Community Way, Barco, Monday, April 13 for kids ages 8-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The class fee is $30. Reserve your child’s seat today by first completing the class registration and payment at bbqbootcamp2020.eventbrite.com . Then complete your child’s 2020 4-H Online enrollment at 4honline. For more information or accommodations for persons with disabilities contact Olivia Patchell at 232-2262, email: oljones@ncsu.edu or Sherry Fischlschweiger via email: sherry_fischlschweiger@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Monday, April 13
Spring break at the library
Perquimans Library will host Spring Break at the Library where they will offer family board games Monday, April 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Musical legos Wednesday, April 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Movie Day Friday, April 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 14
Jam Camp
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck Center will host Jam Camp at 120 Community Way, Barco, Tuesday, April 14 for kids ages 9 and up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will learn about local berry production, and food preservation techniques. The registration fee is $30. Reserve your child’s seat today by first completing the class registration and payment at youthjamcamp2020.eventbrite.com . Then complete your child’s 2020 4-H Online enrollment at 4honline.com. For more information or accommodations for persons with disabilities contact Olivia Patchell at 232-2262, email: oljones@ncsu.edu or Sherry Fischlschweiger via email: sherry_fischlschweiger@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Saturday, April 11
Spring Paddle
The Dismal Swamp State Park will host their Spring Paddle at 2294 U.S. Highway 17 N., South Mills, at the boat lunch at 10 a.m. The event is free but you must call to reserve your boat. Contact: 771-6593.
Friday, April 17
Earth Day Canal Clean-up
The Dismal Swamp State Park will host Earth Day Canal Clean-up at 2294 U.S. Highway 17 N., South Mills, Friday, April 17 at the boat launch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A ranger will lead the clean-up from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your own boat or call to reserve one. Contact: 771-6593.
Saturday, April 18
Love Your River
The Green $aves Green: Love Your River celebration will be held on the Museum of the Albemarle portico, on the front lawn of the museum and at adjacent waterfront parks Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be pontoon boat tours, canoeing, kayaking, sailing, food trucks, kids activities and much more.
Saturday, April 18
Exhibit opening
Museum of the Albemarle will open the The Day The Lights Came On exhibit Saturday, April 18. They will discuss how “the day the lights came on” impacted people’s lives and businesses. Contact: 335-1453.
iPhone basics workshop
The Chowan Senior Center will host iPhone basics workshops Thursdays starting Thursday, March 19 and ending Thursday, April 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The registration fee is $75 for five classes. Contact: 864-318-9689 or email: handzon@mac.com.
NEW ITEMS
Tuesday, April 21
Backyard Flocks for Beginners
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center will host a Backyard Flocks for Beginners class Tuesday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can sign up online at backyardflocksforbeginners-adults.eventbrite.com. Later that same evening, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. they will offer a condensed version for youth ages 5 through high school and parents who are interested in raising their own chickens are invited to attend. Register for this course at backyardflocksforbeginners-youth.eventbrite.com. Complete your enrollment by signing your child up for 4-H online as well at www.4honline.com. If you have questions about the class, or if you need accommodations for persons with disabilities contact Adam Formella at 232-2262 or email adam_formella@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event. If you have questions about 4-H online or any of the youth registration, contact Stephanie Minton at the same number, or by email at stephanie_minton@ncsu.edu .
Thursday, April 23
Container salad greens class
N.C. Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center will host a Youth Container Salad Greens class Thursday, April 23 for kids ages 10 to 18 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Class fee is $20. Reserve your child’s seat by first completing the class registration and payment at youthcontainersaladgreens.eventbrite.com . For more information or accommodations for persons with disabilities contact Olivia Patchel at 232-2261, email olivia_patchel@ncsu.edu or Sherry Fischlschweiger at sherry_fischlschweiger@ncsu.edu no later than ten business days before the event.Send calendar information to kgrizzard@reflector.com.
Thursday, April 23
Adult container salad greens class
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center will host an Adult Container Salad Greens class at 120 Community Way, Barco, Thursday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Reserve your seat today by completing the class registration and payment at adultcontainersaladgreens.eventbrite.com . For more information or accommodations for persons with disabilities contact Olivia Patchel via email olivia_patchel@ncsu.edu or Adam Formella via email adam_formella@ncsu.edu at 232-2261 or 232-2261 no later than ten business days before the event.
Sunday, April 26
Spring concert
The Albemarle Chorale will present its 1st Spring Concert under the Direction of Lyn Winslow at Edenton United Methodist Church Sunday, April 26 at 4 p.m. Admission is free and donations are appreciated. Contact: 221-8057.
Friday, May 1
Easels in the Garden tour
The Chowan Arts Council will host their Easels in the Garden Tour at the 1758 Cupola House in Edenton Friday-Saturday, May 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 2-day Garden Tour event ends with a special Garden Party that will be held in the historic garden of the Cupola House on Saturday at 5 p.m. Advanced tickets are $30 per person, $35 the day of and special pricing for groups of 15 or more will be available for $20 per person. Deadline to purchase tickets is April 30. Tickets can be purchased online at www.cupolahouse.org, by phone at 482-7800, or in person at the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center. Contact: Marilyn Rutland at rutland@midcoast.com.
Sunday, May 3
Spring concert
The Albemarle Chorale will present their 2nd Spring Concert under the direction of Lyn Winslow at First United Methodist Church Sunday, May 3 at 4 p.m. Admission is free and donations are appreciated. Contact: 221-8057.
Monday, June 22
4-H Day Camp
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County 4-H will host their Day Camp “Plant Detectives” at the NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center, 120 Community Way, Barco, Monday-Friday, June 22-June 26 for kids ages 5 (must have completed kindergarten)-12 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $80. For more information about registration and making payments or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Billy Caudle at 232-2261 or through email billy_caudle@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Monday, June 29
4-H Day Camp
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County 4-H will host their Day Camp “The Great Outdoors” at the NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center, 120 Community Way, Barco, Monday-Thursday, June 29-July 2 for kids ages 5 (must have completed kindergarten)-12 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $80. For more information about registration and making payments or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Billy Caudle at 232-2261 or through email billy_caudle@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Monday, July 6
4-H Day Camp
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County 4-H will host their Day Camp “All About Animals” at the NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center, 120 Community Way, Barco, Monday-Friday, July 6-July 10 for kids ages 5 (must have completed kindergarten)-12 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $80. For more information about registration and making payments or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Billy Caudle at 232-2261 or through email billy_caudle@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Monday, July 13
4-H Day Camp
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County 4-H will host their Day Camp “The Wonderful World of S.T.E.A.M.” at the NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center, 120 Community Way, Barco, Monday-Friday, July 13-July 17 for kids ages 5 (must have completed kindergarten)-12 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $80. For more information about registration and making payments or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Billy Caudle at 232-2261 or through email billy_caudle@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Monday, July 20
4-H Day Camp
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County 4-H will host their Day Camp "Out of this World – Planets, Stars, Space, and Time" at the NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center, 120 Community Way, Barco, Monday-Friday, July 20-July 24 for kids ages 5 (must have completed kindergarten)-12 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $80. For more information about registration and making payments or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Billy Caudle at 232-2261 or through email billy_caudle@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.