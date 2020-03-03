Going Out Guide
TODAY
History for lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host the History for Lunch program, “Blackbeard’s Sunken Prize: The 300-Year Voyage of Queen Anne’s Revenge,” at 12:15 p.m. Mark U. Wilde-Ramsing will discuss the book he coauthored with Linda F. Carnes-McNaughton. Contact: 335-1453.
Shag dance lessons
River City Shag Club will offer free Carolina shag dance lessons for beginners at YMCA at the Pines in Elizabeth City at 6:30 p.m. There’s a $3 facility charge. No partner necessary. Wear leather sole shoes. Email: rivercityshagclub@hotmail.com for details, or call 757-288-1301.
Library programs
Camden Library will offer Toddler Storytime for kids ages 2-4 at 10 a.m.; Baby Storytime for kids up to age 2 Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and Big Kid Storytime for kids ages 4-8 at 3:30 p.m. Contact: 331-2543.
Library programs
Pasquotank Library will offer classes with a Dr. Suess theme for kids ages 1-2 with an adult from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Contact: 335-2473.
Library classes
Pasquotank Library will offer an Excel 2 class today, a Gmail basics class Thursday, and a Tech Help class Saturday. Weekday classes are 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday’s class will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Contact: 335-7536.
THURSDAY
Botany program
Perquimans Library will host the ecoEXPLORE Botany program at 4 p.m.
Third Thursday Jazz
Arts of the Albemarle will host the Elizabeth City State University Black History Month celebration, “Dusk till Dawn: The Journey of Black Music in America,” produced by Dr. Walter R. Swan, at 5:30 p.m. Contact: 338-6455.
Photo Club of EC
The Photo Club of Elizabeth City will meet at Arts of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City at 7 p.m. The group will discuss growing club membership, mini-photo workshops, cell phone cameras and the annual photo contest. Contact: photoclub@artsaoa.com.
FRIDAY
First Friday ArtWalk
The First Friday ArtWalk will be held in downtown Elizabeth City from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Contact: 338-6455.
SATURDAY
Saturday STEAM
Port Discover will host Saturday Steam every Saturday in March at 611 E. Main St., Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 338-6117.
Small fruit workshop
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a small fruit workshop at 120 Community Way, Barco, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register online at smallfruitworkshop.eventbrite.com. Contact: Adam Formella at 232-2261.
Harry Potter Extravaganza II
The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will host the Harry Potter Extravaganza II from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Compass 102
Dismal Swamp State Park will host the program, “Which Way Now? Compass 102,” in the park classroom in tSouth Mills, at 2 p.m. Contact: 771-6593.
MONDAY
Library classes
Pasquotank Library will offer a Word 1 class; a Word 2 class Tuesday, March 10; a Powerpoint 1 class Wednesday, March 11; a Facebook class Thursday, March 12; a Tech Help class Friday, March 13. All classes are 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 335-7536.
Adult Book Club
The Adult Book Club will meet at the Pasquotank Library to discuss Delia Owens’ novel, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” at 4 p.m. Contact: 335-2473.
Bingo games
The Cosmopolitan Club will sponsor 20 Bingo games, including three jackpots at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Smoking is prohibited.
TUESDAY
Lenten luncheon
Christ Episcopal Church will host a Lenten Luncheon at 12:15 p.m.
Library programs
Camden Library will offer Toddler Storytime for kids ages 2-4 Tuesday and Wednesday, March 11, at 10 a.m.; Baby Storytime for kids up to age 2 Thursday, March 12, at 10:30 a.m.; and Big Kid Storytime for kids ages 4-8 at 3:30 p.m. Contact: 331-2543.
Library programs
Pasquotank Library will offer a class on unicorns for kids ages 3-4 Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A similar class will be held Wednesday, March 11 for kids ages 1-2. Contact: 335-2473.
Kids Chess Club
The Kids Chess Club will meet at the Perquimans Library at 4 p.m.
UPCOMING
Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time: Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss! Thursday, March 12 for Preschoolers ages 3-5 years of age accompanied by an adult at 10 a.m. Kids will learn his real name and a few wacky words he created, read a book, and participate in a hands-on activity. Contact: 335-1453.
Friday, March 13
Adult container herbs class
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center will host an Adult Container Herbs class Friday, March 13 at 120 Community Way, Barco, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The class fee is $20. Reserve your seat today by completing the class registration and payment at adultcontainerherbs.eventbrite.com . Contact: Olivia Patchel at olivia_patchel@ncsu.edu or Adam Formella at adam_formella@ncsu.edu or 232-2261.
Youth container herbs class
N.C. Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center will host a Gardening and Cooking: Youth Container Herbs class Friday, March 13 at 120 Community Way, Barco, for kids ages 10-18 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The class fee is $20. Reserve your child’s seat today by first completing the class registration and payment at youthcontainerherbs.eventbrite.com. Then complete your child’s 2020 4-H online enrollment at 4honline.com . Contact: Olivia Patchel at 232-2261, email olivia_patchel@ncsu.edu or Sherry Fischlschweiger at sherry_fischlschweiger@ncsu.edu
Saturday, March 14
Guided hike
Dismal Swamp State Park will host a Guided Hike at 2294 U.S. Highway 17 N., at 11 a.m. Contact: 771-6593.
Supplejack spring hike
The Dismal Swamp State Park will host the Supplejack Spring Hike at 2294 U.S. Highway 17 N., South Mills, at the Visitor Center at 11 a.m. Contact: 771-6593.
Monday, March 16
Adult Book Club
Adult Book Club will meet at the Camden Library Monday, March 16 at 3:30 p.m. The book they will discuss is Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman. Contact: 331-2543.
Library classes
Pasquotank Library will offer an Excel 1 class Monday, March 16; a Tech Help class Tuesday, March 17; a Facebook class Wednesday, March 18; a Word 1 class Thursday, March 19; a Mouse and Keyboarding class Friday, March 20. All classes will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 335-7536.
Tuesday, March 17
Library programs
Camden Library will offer Toddler Storytime Tuesday-Wednesday, March 17-18 for kids ages 2 to 4 at 10 a.m.; Baby Storytime Thursday, March 19 for kids ages birth to 2 10:30 a.m. and Big Kid Storytime for kids ages 4 to 8 at 3:30 p.m. Contact: 331-2543.
Library programs
Pasquotank Library will offer preschool classes themed St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday, March 17 for kids ages 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A similar class will be held Wednesday, March 18 for kids ages 1-2 with an adult at the same time. Contact: 335-2473.
Thursday, March 19
Clay pots workshop
The Currituck County Master Gardener Speakers Bureau will host a “Lets Get Creative with Clay Pots” workshop Thursday, March 19 at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center, at 9 a.m. Marcia Steele will be the instructor. Register online at mastergardenersspeakerbureau.eventbrite.com. Contact: Chris Baha for questions or accommodations for people with disabilities at 232-2262 or email ctblaha@ncsu.edu.
iPhone basics workshop
The Chowan Senior Center will host iPhone Basic Workshops every Thursday starting Thursday, March 19 and ending Thursday, April 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. You will need an Apple iPhone 5s-11 or iPad Apple devices only. You must know your passcode, Apple ID and password. The registration fee is $75 for five class meetings. Contact: 864-318-9689 or email: handzon@mac.com for any questions about the class.
Sunday, March 22
Spring wagon rides
The Dismal Swamp State Park will offer spring wagon rides every Sunday starting Sunday, March 22 and continuing through Sunday, May 24 at 2294 U.S. Highway 17 N., South Mills, at the Visitor Center at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. 771-6593.
Spring wagon rides
Dismal Swamp State Park will offer Spring Wagon Rides at 2294 U.S. Highway 17 N., Sunday, March 22 and Sunday, March 29 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Contact: 771-6593.
Monday, March 23
Library classes
Pasquotank Library will offer an Excel 2 class Monday, March 23; a Powerpoint 1 class Tuesday, March 24; a Tech Help class Wednesday, March 25; a Word 2 class Thursday, March 26; a Gmail Basic class Friday, March 27. All classes will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 335-7536.
Tuesday, March 24
Library programs
Camden Library will offer Toddler Storytime Tuesday-Wednesday, March 24-25 for kids ages 2 to 4 at 10 a.m.; Baby Storytime Thursday, March 26 for kids ages birth to 2 10:30 a.m. and Big Kid Storytime for kids ages 4 to 8 at 3:30 p.m. Contact: 331-2543.
Library programs
Pasquotank Library will offer preschool classes themed Hello, Spring Tuesday, March 24 for kids ages 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A similar class will be held Wednesday, March 25 for kids ages 1-2 with an adult at the same time. Contact: 335-2473.
Wednesday, March 25
Card party/bingo
City Road United Methodist Church will host a Card Party and Bingo in Edwards Hall Wednesday, March 25. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and cards will follow at noon. There will be prizes. Cost is $20 per person. All proceeds will go towards missions. Contact: 339-1805.
Monday, March 30
Library LEGO Club
Library LEGO Club will meet at the Camden Library Monday, March 30 for kids of all ages from 3:30 p.m. to 4;30 p.m. Contact: 331-2543.
Library classes
Pasquotank Library will offer a Tech Help class Monday, March 30 and an Excel PivotPoints class Tuesday, March 31. Both classes will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 335-7536.
Tuesday, March 31
Library programs
Camden Library will offer Toddler Storytime Tuesday, March 31 for kids ages 2 to 4 at 10 a.m. Contact: 331-2543.
Library programs
Pasquotank Library will offer preschool classes themed Flowers Tuesday, March 31 for kids ages 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Contact: 335-2473.
Wednesday, April 1
Organic gardening class
N.C. Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center will host an Organic Gardening class Wednesday, April 1 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can register online at organicgardeningcurrituck.eventbrite.com. Contact: Chris Blaha at 232-2262 or email ctblaha@ncsu.edu
Thursday, April 9
Bee series
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center will host a Bee series Thursday, April 9 starting with “Basics”; Thursday, June 11 “Maintenance”; Thursday, Sept. 10 “Harvest”. All series will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can sign up for the full series or just one at beeseries.eventbrite.com. Contact: Adam Formella at 232-2262 or email adam_formella@ncsu.edu.
Thursday, April 9
Norfolk Zoo trip
NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County 4-H will host a trip to the Norfolk Zoo Thursday, April 16 for kids ages 5-10. Youth will meet at the Currituck County Center of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension located at 120 Community Way at 8:30 a.m. The registration fee is $18. Reserve your child’s spot by April 9 at zootrip2020.eventbrite.com . For more information about this event or for accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact Stephanie Minton at 232-2262 or by email at stephanie_minton@ncsu.edu no later than ten business days before the event.
Happy Trails horse camp
Currituck County 4-H will host a one day Happy Trails Horse Camp at the Currituck County Rural Center, 184 Milburn Sawyer Road, Powells Point, Friday, April 17 for kids ages 8-14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $10. Following horse camp, there will be an Equine Science session covering horse breeds, colors, and marking from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both events require youth to be enrolled and you can enroll at 4-H Online.com for the current year. You can register for both camps at happytrailsapril.eventbrite.com and equinescienceapril17.eventbrite.com. Pre-registration and payment are required by April 10. For more information or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Tom Harrell at 232-2261, or email tpharrel@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Monday, April 13
BBQ Boot Camp
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck Center will host BBQ Boot Camp at 120 Community Way, Barco, Monday, April 13 for kids ages 8-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The class fee is $30. Reserve your child’s seat today by first completing the class registration and payment at bbqbootcamp2020.eventbrite.com . Then complete your child’s 2020 4-H Online enrollment at 4honline. For more information or accommodations for persons with disabilities contact Olivia Patchell at 232-2262, email: oljones@ncsu.edu or Sherry Fischlschweiger via email: sherry_fischlschweiger@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Tuesday, April 14
Jam Camp
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck Center will host Jam Camp at 120 Community Way, Barco, Tuesday, April 14 for kids ages 9 and up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will learn about local berry production, and food preservation techniques. The registration fee is $30. Reserve your child’s seat today by first completing the class registration and payment at youthjamcamp2020.eventbrite.com . Then complete your child’s 2020 4-H Online enrollment at 4honline.com. For more information or accommodations for persons with disabilities contact Olivia Patchell at 232-2262, email: oljones@ncsu.edu or Sherry Fischlschweiger via email: sherry_fischlschweiger@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Saturday, April 11
Spring Paddle
The Dismal Swamp State Park will host their Spring Paddle at 2294 U.S. Highway 17 N., South Mills, at the boat lunch at 10 a.m. The event is free but you must call to reserve your boat. Contact: 771-6593.
Friday, April 17
Earth Day Canal Clean-up
The Dismal Swamp State Park will host Earth Day Canal Clean-up at 2294 U.S. Highway 17 N., South Mills, Friday, April 17 at the boat launch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A ranger will lead the clean-up from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your own boat or call to reserve one. Contact: 771-6593.
NEW ITEMS
Tuesday, April 21
Backyard Flocks for Beginners
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center will host a Backyard Flocks for Beginners class Tuesday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can sign up online at backyardflocksforbeginners-adults.eventbrite.com. Later that same evening, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. they will offer a condensed version for youth ages 5 through high school and parents who are interested in raising their own chickens are invited to attend. Register for this course at backyardflocksforbeginners-youth.eventbrite.com. Complete your enrollment by signing your child up for 4-H online as well at www.4honline.com. If you have questions about the class, or if you need accommodations for persons with disabilities contact Adam Formella at 232-2262 or email adam_formella@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event. If you have questions about 4-H online or any of the youth registration, contact Stephanie Minton at the same number, or by email at stephanie_minton@ncsu.edu .
Thursday, April 23
Container salad greens class
N.C. Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center will host a Youth Container Salad Greens class Thursday, April 23 for kids ages 10 to 18 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Class fee is $20. Reserve your child’s seat by first completing the class registration and payment at youthcontainersaladgreens.eventbrite.com . For more information or accommodations for persons with disabilities contact Olivia Patchel at 232-2261, email olivia_patchel@ncsu.edu or Sherry Fischlschweiger at sherry_fischlschweiger@ncsu.edu no later than ten business days before the event.Send calendar information to kgrizzard@reflector.com.
Thursday, April 23
Adult container salad greens class
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center will host an Adult Container Salad Greens class at 120 Community Way, Barco, Thursday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Reserve your seat today by completing the class registration and payment at adultcontainersaladgreens.eventbrite.com . For more information or accommodations for persons with disabilities contact Olivia Patchel via email olivia_patchel@ncsu.edu or Adam Formella via email adam_formella@ncsu.edu at 232-2261 or 232-2261 no later than ten business days before the event.
Sunday, April 26
Spring concert
The Albemarle Chorale will present its 1st Spring Concert under the Direction of Lyn Winslow at Edenton United Methodist Church Sunday, April 26 at 4 p.m. Admission is free and donations are appreciated. Contact: 221-8057.
Sunday, May 3
Spring concert
The Albemarle Chorale will present their 2nd Spring Concert under the direction of Lyn Winslow at First United Methodist Church Sunday, May 3 at 4 p.m. Admission is free and donations are appreciated. Contact: 221-8057.
Monday, June 22
4-H Day Camp
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County 4-H will host their Day Camp “Plant Detectives” at the NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center, 120 Community Way, Barco, Monday-Friday, June 22-June 26 for kids ages 5 (must have completed kindergarten)-12 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $80. For more information about registration and making payments or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Billy Caudle at 232-2261 or through email billy_caudle@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Monday, June 29
4-H Day Camp
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County 4-H will host their Day Camp “The Great Outdoors” at the NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center, 120 Community Way, Barco, Monday-Thursday, June 29-July 2 for kids ages 5 (must have completed kindergarten)-12 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $80. For more information about registration and making payments or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Billy Caudle at 232-2261 or through email billy_caudle@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Monday, July 6
4-H Day Camp
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County 4-H will host their Day Camp “All About Animals” at the NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center, 120 Community Way, Barco, Monday-Friday, July 6-July 10 for kids ages 5 (must have completed kindergarten)-12 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $80. For more information about registration and making payments or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Billy Caudle at 232-2261 or through email billy_caudle@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Monday, July 13
4-H Day Camp
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County 4-H will host their Day Camp “The Wonderful World of S.T.E.A.M.” at the NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center, 120 Community Way, Barco, Monday-Friday, July 13-July 17 for kids ages 5 (must have completed kindergarten)-12 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $80. For more information about registration and making payments or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Billy Caudle at 232-2261 or through email billy_caudle@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Monday, July 20
4-H Day Camp
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County 4-H will host their Day Camp “Out of this World – Planets, Stars, Space, and Time” at the NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center, 120 Community Way, Barco, Monday-Friday, July 20-July 24 for kids ages 5 (must have completed kindergarten)-12 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $80. For more information about registration and making payments or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Billy Caudle at 232-2261 or through email billy_caudle@ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.Send calendar information to kgrizzard@reflector.com.