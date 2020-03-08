MONDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric Primary Care, Child Health All Day, Primary Care P.M., General

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General, WIC

Camden: Primary Care A.M., WIC All Day

Currituck: DEPO A.M., Primary Care P.M., General

Bertie: Primary Care All Day, General, WIC All Day

Gates: General All Day

Hertford: General, WIC P.M.

TUESDAY

Pasquotank: Prenatal, Pediatric Primary Care, DEPO, General

Perquimans: DEPO A.M., General

Chowan: Primary Care A.M., General, WIC

Camden: Nothing scheduled

Currituck: Adult Health A.M., DEPO P.M., General, WIC

Bertie: Child Health A.M., DEPO P.M., General, WIC

Gates: General

Hertford: General, WIC

WEDNESDAY

Pasquotank: Women’s Health Services All Day, General

Perquimans: General, WIC

Chowan: DEPO P.M., General

Camden: Nothing scheduled

Currituck: General

Bertie: General

Gates: Primary Care A.M., Child Health P.M.

Hertford: DEPO A.M., WIC a.m., Primary Care p.m., General All Day

THURSDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric Primary Care, Primary Care p.m., General, High Risk Clinic, Colposcopy a.m., Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Perquimans: Primary Care All Day, Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chowan: New Prenatal A.M., General

Camden: Child Health A.M., General P.M., Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Currituck: General

Bertie: General, WIC, Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Gates: Nothing scheduled

Hertford: Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Pasquotank: Adult Health All Day, Pediatric Primary Care All Day, Primary Care All Day, New Prenatal All Day, General

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General

Camden: General

Currituck: General

Bertie: General

Gates: DEPO P.M., General

Hertford: Adult Health A.M., General, WIC