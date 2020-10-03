Calling all BINGO fans. The wait is over.
Game cards and the first call numbers for The Daily Advance’s 2020 BINGO Contest are inside today’s paper.
Now in its second year, the annual contest offers players nine ways to win, including a shot at a $2,000 grand prize for the first person who covers all the spaces on their playing card.
New Bingo numbers will be published in a Bingo advertisement in every paper. Cut them out and paste them carefully on the game card to play.
The first players who cover the four corners and the first vertical, horizontal and diagonal lines can win $100. Players who cover spaces forming the picture frame, 4 corner stamps, or starburst win $150.
“It’s easy. It’s fun. And like last year, there is no purchase necessary,” said Sean O’Brien, general manager of The Daily Advance.
BINGO cards will be available for free at The Daily Advance office at 1601 W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Call 329-9505 to arranged a pickup time. Call numbers will be posted at the front entrance.
A coupon at the bottom of each card will give players a final chance to win $150. Fill it out and mail it in by Dec. 16 for entry into a random drawing. The newspaper will phone the winner.
Complete rules and regulations are listed in today’s paper and at dailyadvance.com.
Please note that cards cannot be duplicated; they must be originals. Daily numbers will not be available by phone, but will be posted out front from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To get your daily subscription and play throughout this contest, call our Customer Care office at 252-329-9505. Call center hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“This is a great community contest,” O’Brien said. “Who doesn’t like playing BINGO?”
He noted it’s especially fun this time of the year, when you can bring home money just in time for the holidays.
“It’s simple, just follow along with the daily numbers drawn and listed every day in the paper,” said Nathan Kohan, regional director of audience development for Adams Publishing Group Eastern N.C.
“There are nine chances to win, and best of all, at no cost to you,” Kohan said.
Look in today’s newspaper for all the rules and regulations and game cards and first call numbers to start playing.
“We love the opportunity to give back to our readers,” Kohan said.