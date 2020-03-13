Today is Friday, March 13, the 73rd day of 2020. There are 293 days left in the year. On this date 10 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, five shootings in Elizabeth City were solved by a three-month investigation dubbed “Operation Crackdown” that culminated with 22 suspects arrested on 72 felony charges.
In 1970, Joseph Mansour Ellis Jr. of Elizabeth City was one of six North Carolina businessmen charged with violating federal income tax laws.
Today’s Highlight in History: On March 13, 2013, Jorge Bergoglio (HOHR’-hay behr-GOHG’-lee-oh) of Argentina was elected pope, choosing the name Francis; he was the first pontiff from the Americas and the first from outside Europe in more than a millennium.