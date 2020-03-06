Today is Friday, March 6, the 66th day of 2020. There are 300 days left in the year. On this date 10, 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners unanimously approved stricter standards for subdivisions that required, among other things, that streets be designed for the soil type and traffic count.
In 1995, after eight months of negotiating, four Elizabeth City men sold their combined two acres on the corner of a busy street corner to a Rocky Mount firm for between $350,000 and $400,000.
In 1970, the N.C. Board of Elections had not responded to a request for judicial review of several appointments to the Pasquotank Board of Elections.
Today’s Highlight in History: On March 6, 1944, U.S. heavy bombers staged the first full-scale American raid on Berlin during World War II.