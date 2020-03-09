Today is Monday, March 9, the 69th day of 2020. There are 297 days left in the year. On this date 10 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 1995, Richard Stanley Hogarth, 30, of 3200 block of West Main St., was sought by police for the murder of his girlfriend, Tracy Crafton, 24, of Virginia Beach, Va., and seriously injuring her grandfather, Ron Revering, 47.
Today’s highlights in history:
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. B-29 bombers began launching incendiary bomb attacks against Tokyo, resulting in an estimated 100,000 deaths.
In 1959, Mattel’s Barbie doll made its public debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York.
In 2009, President Barack Obama lifted George W. Bush-era limits on using federal dollars for embryonic stem cell research.