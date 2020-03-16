Today is Monday, March 16, the 76th day of 2020. There are 290 days left in the year. On this date 10, 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, City Manager Rich Olson rejected dismissed Elizabeth City police officer Lloyd Melton’s request to open his personnel grievance hearing to the public.
In 1995, Albemarle Area United Way board members’ worst fears were realized when an independent audit revealed former AAUW Executive Director James Graham Foreman Jr. used a secret, unauthorized checking account to misappropriate $102,000 of the agency’s funds.
In 1970, Pasquotank County commissioners were asked to help purchase the waterline extending from the U.S. Coast Guard base to IXL Furniture Co.
Today’s Highlight: In 1850, Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel “The Scarlet Letter” was first published.