Today is Saturday, March 7, the 67th day of 2020. There are 299 days left in the year. On this date 10 and 25 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, Pasquotank County High School senior Camille Robinson learned that she was be the second member of her family to win the prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
In 1995, the owners of Southgate Mall hired a Norfolk, Virginia-based company to lease and manage the property, a move mall manager JoAnn Austin said would “develop the mall to be all that it can be.”
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1965, a march by civil rights demonstrators was violently broken up at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, by state troopers and a sheriff’s posse in what came to be known as “Bloody Sunday.”