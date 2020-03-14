Today is Saturday, March 14, the 74th day of 2020. There are 292 days left in the year. On this date 10 and 25 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, a 6-year-old controversy over well water alleged to be contaminated resurfaced in Currituck County.
In 1995, accused murderer Richard “Ricky” Stanley Hogarth confessed to the murder of Tracy Dawn Crafton and told Pasquotank County Sheriff Randy Cartwright he wanted “to plead guilty and get the death penalty.”
Today’s Highlight in History:
In 1794, Eli Whitney received a patent for his cotton gin, an invention that revolutionized America’s cotton industry.