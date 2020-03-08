Today is Sunday, March 8, the 68th day of 2020. There are 298 days left in the year. On this date 10 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Camden County Schools to host a program on preventing cyberbulling and other potential problems students might encounter using social media.
In 1970, the Currituck County grand jury said in a report that it wasn’t pleased with the findings of its recent inspection of the Currituck County Schools. One finding was the entire school grounds in Moyock needed proper drainage and the kitchen floor in the teacherage needed repair.
Today’s Highlight in History:
In 1618, German astronomer Johannes Kepler devised his third law of planetary motion.