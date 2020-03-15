Today is Sunday, March 15, the 75th day of 2020. There are 291 days left in the year. On this date 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 1995, local education officials learned that the northeastern part of the state seriously lagged behind other regions of the state when it came to having public school teachers holding master’s degrees in math and science.
In 1970, the regional jail facility planned in Pasquotank County received an additional allocation of $28,240 from the N.C. Advisory Budget Commission.
Today’s Highlight in History:
In 1913, President Woodrow Wilson met with about 100 reporters for the first formal presidential press conference.