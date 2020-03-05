Today is Thursday, March 5, the 65th day of 2020. There are 301 days left in the year. On this date 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 1995, City Councilwoman Anita Hummer publicly criticized City Manager Ralph A. Clark, saying Clark was “out of touch” with the concerns of most city residents because he didn’t spend enough time in the city.
In 1970, N. Elton Aydlett was named new 1st District Court judge to complete the unexpired term of the late Judge W.S. Privott, who died in February of that year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On March 5, 1770, the Boston Massacre took place as British soldiers who’d been taunted by a crowd of colonists opened fire, killing five people.