Today is Wednesday, March 11, the 71st day of 2020. There are 295 days left in the year. On this date 10 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, Elizabeth City police reported that two officers and a police supervisor were no longer with the department following disciplinary action.
In 1970, Currituck County, state and federal officials were given 30 days to resolve their differences with George T. McLean Co., developers of Carova Beach, who had submitted an application to dredge canals and make fills along the eastern shore of Knotts Island Bay.
Today’s Highlight in History: On March 11, 2011, a magnitude-9.0 earthquake and resulting tsunami struck Japan’s northeastern coast, killing nearly 20,000 people and severely damaging the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power station.
On this date:
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln removed Gen. George B. McClellan as general-in-chief of the Union armies, leaving him in command of the Army of the Potomac, a post McClellan also ended up losing.
In 1888, the Blizzard of ‘88, also known as the “Great White Hurricane,” began inundating the northeastern United States, resulting in some 400 deaths.