Today is Wednesday, March 4, the 64th day of 2020. There are 302 days left in the year. On this date 10 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, Cmdr. Patrick Shaw, aircrew member Gina Panuzzi and Lt. Cmdr Steven Cerveny, three members of an Elizabeth City-based Coast Guard aircrew, suffered serious injuries after their helicopter crashed during blizzard-like conditions in a remote mountainous area of Utah.
In 1970, Norman Hopkins said he would not be a candidate for re-election to the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education after learning the term he was elected to in 1968 was only for two years.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as America’s 32nd president.