Cloudy skies. High 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph..
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 8:07 am
Meet Little Man. He’s a 2 years old and would be the perfect house dog.
Sweetie is one of our longest residents and would love to in a home where she can be a couch potato.
Asher is a young male Lab mix who already knows basic commands. He hopes you will visit him at the shelter.
Tigger is a puppy who would be a great addition to your home.
Walter enjoys roaming around and would be a great indoor/outdoor cat.
Ellie has come out of her shell and shown she is a social dog. She enjoys going for walks and seeing the other shelter dogs.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Daily Advance