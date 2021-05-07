The Daniels family of northeastern North Carolina has made significant contributions to society over the years. Among them is a popular phrase that entered the American lexicon about a century ago.
To start with some background, one William Daniels was among the state’s earliest settlers. He arrived in North Carolina from England via Massachusetts in the 1700s, settling in what is now Wanchese, on Roanoke Island. William Daniels’ descendants are countless, and several of them have left their marks on the region and on the world.
John T. Daniels was among the coast guardsmen who assisted the Wright Brothers in their quest for manned flight in the early 1900s. Daniels snapped the iconic photograph of the Wright flyer aloft, with Orville at the helm and Wilbur running alongside. This famous photograph has been seen around the world, yet it was the first and only time in his life that John T. Daniels ever used a camera. Daniels also injured his back as a passenger on the Wright flyer when it crashed on its fourth flight.
Elizabeth City’s own Melvin Daniels served as a North Carolina senator for many years, during which he was responsible for the creation and funding of the “First in Flight” license plates and Jockey’s Ridge State Park, among other achievements. The bridge from Roanoke Island to the Dare County mainland is named in his honor.
Melvin Daniels served as a pilot with the Civil Air Patrol during World War II, much to the displeasure of his father. The elder Daniels harbored a dislike of airplanes, noting that his cousin John T. Daniels suffered ongoing back problems because of “those characters at Kitty Hawk!”
The most famous scion of the Daniels family was Josephus Daniels. Born in Washington, North Carolina, in 1862, Daniels purchased Raleigh’s News and Observer while still in his 20s. Thus began a newspaper dynasty that lasted 101 years. Daniels had no fear of controversy in publishing. He was known to say, “Dullness is the only crime for which a newspaperman ought to be hung.”
Daniels soon realized that newspaper publishing and politics went hand in hand. He used his influence to support Woodrow Wilson in the 1913 presidential election. As president, a grateful Wilson reciprocated, appointing Daniels Secretary of the Navy.
For Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Daniels chose a young Harvard graduate named Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Daniels saw greatness in the young man, and mentored him right into the White House. As a powerful Democrat, Daniels delivered the South to Roosevelt in the 1932 election.
As Secretary of the Navy, Daniels sought to change the navy’s popular “drunken sailor” image. In 1915 he issued Proclamation 99, by which no alcohol could be stored or consumed aboard naval vessels.
It would be an understatement to say that this was not well met.
From the admiral to the lowest tar, naval personnel were disgruntled with Josephus Daniels’ proclamation. Ships’ stewards began stocking more coffee — the strongest substance that could be consumed aboard ship. Soon, sailors began sarcastically referring to coffee as “a cup of Josephus,” or “a cup of Joe.”
So, when you consume that first cup of caffeine tomorrow morning, think of Josephus Daniels and his contribution to American phraseology.