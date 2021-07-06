Members of the Tea Party Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution volunteered for a number of roles during the Edenton Steamers’ Military Appreciation Night on Friday.
Leatha Fischer was outside the gates handing out free tickets to military personnel; Chris Marshall took tickets, Kathleen Towers counted entrants, and Sandy Sperry handed out American flags just inside the gate. Julia Elmore and Leslie Long, a Brick House Landing chapter prospective member, were at the DAR information table.
Rae Ohlert sang the national anthem, “God Bless America,” and military tunes, and Martha Smith threw out the first pitch in her colonial garb. Martha Smith also worked in the Clam Shack with Celeste Maus; Beth Taylor worked in the merchandise trailer, and Pamela Oliviera checked ID at the Bier Garden. Candy Roth and Melanie Gibbs also worked in the Bier Garden; Clara King, and Linda Carr, a Brick House Landing Chapter member, worked in the cook tent while Anne Rowe and Jean Kuchta sold the 50/50 raffle tickets.
HODARS (husbands of DAR members) of Pamela Oliveria, Melanie Gibbs, Martha Smith, Leatha Fischer, Chris Marshall, Candy Roth and Kathleen Towers also lent their wives a hand.
Attendance was near 1,000, believed to be a record for a Steamers game. The Bier Garden also hit a record-high for sales and the merchandise trailer did exceptionally well. Old Colony Smokehouse sold out of its food about three-quarters of the way through the game and all the American flags, flag pins and fans that the Tea Party Chapter had purchased were all gone by the end of the night.
The chapter contributed $100 toward the cost of the evening’s fireworks, and $500 was raised in the 50/50 raffle to be distributed to local VA facilities in the name of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter.
Chapter members also participated in the 22nd annual Fourth of July ceremony, which the chapter sponsors on the Chowan County courthouse green. Beth Taylor, Kathleen Towers and Virginia Wood planned this year’s event.
First-time soloist Sidney E. Lassiter led those assembled in an opening song and also sang the national anthem and the closing song, “God Bless America.”
American Legion Post 40 posted the colors. Chapter Chairwoman Beth Taylor provided the welcome and Sandy Sperry was the emcee.
The Masons laid a wreath, and Clara King led the Pledge of Allegiance and provided a reading of the American Creed. Retired pastor Melvin Tatem provided the opening and closing prayers.
Annette Wright, who was the chapter 2020 Community Service Award Winner, provided a biographical sketch of Joseph Hewes, an Edenton resident who was one of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence. Dressed in charming Colonial costume, Wright’s sketch of Hewes made listeners feel like he was in attendance at the event.
Edenton Attorney Hackney High also gave a rousing rendition of the Declaration of Independence.
Candy Roth, the local chapter’s registrar, and now the state registrar for DAR, presented an informative talk on the 51 Edenton Tea Party women and asked those in attendance to be on the lookout for treasures in their attics that might pertain to the event.
Taylor presented Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton, who is retiring after 33 years, a chapter certificate of appreciation and a framed picture of the Edenton Tea Party Tea Pot that sits on a post on the edge of the courthouse green.
The colors were retrieved by the American Legion Post. Photographs for the event were taken by Melanie Gibbs.