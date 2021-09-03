A preliminary examination of 2020 Census numbers in Pasquotank County indicates that the Southern Inside and Northern Inside commissioner districts will have to be redrawn.
County Geographic Information Services coordinator Julie Stamper said Friday there have been major shifts of populations in the two districts despite Pasquotank dropping 93 residents since the 2010 Census.
Stamper described the two inside districts as “pretty unbalanced.” But she did not provide any numbers ahead of the first of three public meetings on the redistricting process that is set for Sept. 13.
“There has certainly been a shift in the population,” Stamper said. “The Southern Outside and the Northern Outside won’t have to change.”
Data on the Fair Counties NC website shows major changes in the two inside districts. Fair Counties NC is a non-partisan organization that promotes fair and open redistricting.
That data shows the Southern Inside lost 1,099 people while the Northern Inside gained 987 people. The Southern Inside district is the only minority-majority district in the county. The Northern Outside district saw a gain of 316 while the Southern Outside lost 204 people.
Stamper is leading the county’s redistricting effort but commissioners voted last month to spend up to $17,500 on legal assistance from the Tharrington-Smith Law Firm during the process.
The other two county public meetings on the new lines are scheduled for Oct. 18 and Nov. 15. The county must have the four districts redrawn by Nov. 17. The 2020 primary is in March.
Stamper is expected to present two different redistricting plans at the Sept. 13 meeting.
“All I have done so far is look at the numbers to where the population has grown and where is has shrank,” Stamper said. “I want the commissioners to hear it all together at the same time.”
The city also has to redistrict its four wards and interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe said the city recently hired a law firm to complete the process, which has to be finished by Dec. 17.
Buffaloe said it was too early in the process to say what changes will happen for the four wards.