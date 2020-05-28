Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.