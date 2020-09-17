A light went out at Hertford Grammar School in December 2018. That’s when a beloved teacher died unexpectedly at school, doing what she loved.
Kim Hunter Daugherty was a very bright, very compassionate woman with a quick sense of humor. She always saw the positive side of everything, especially that quality in her students.
According to Daugherty’s friends and co-workers, her overwhelming kindness and infectious smile made everyone want to be around her. She was full of life and could put a smile on anyone’s face. She put her full heart into every task she was given.
Following the Daugherty’s death, an endowment “The Kim Hunter Daugherty Mini-Grant & Scholarship Endowment” was established to continue her work and support educators and students.
Mini-Grant applications are now being accepted. Applications should detail the resources needed to support a new educational project or program and submitted to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944 on or before October 1st.
Educators serving students in Grades 3-5 in Perquimans County Schools are eligible to apply and may secure an application by emailing brendalassiter@pqschools.org.
Last year, the Foundation awarded the first mini-grant and scholarship from the Endowment. “We all know how passionate Mrs. Daugherty was about her students and her job. We couldn’t think of a better way to honor her memory than to support teachers and students,” says Foundation President Antoine Moore.
Scholarship applications offered through the Kim Hunter Daugherty Fund will be available to high school seniors in December.
Fore more information about the Foundation, contact any board member of Executive Director Brenda Lassiter at 252.426.5741.