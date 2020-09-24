Daughters Seek to Serve Father's Legacy

Gone, but not forgotten – one of Hertford’s premier families is looking to reestablish the Harvey Funeral Home that has served the community for decades.
Located at the corner of Market Street and Edenton Road, the funeral home was owned and managed by Jules Harvey, who died in April.
Harvey and Connie Brother’s children, Courtney (Smith) and Jules, recently approached the town’s Planning and Zoning Board for its blessing on this business venture.
“Our father’s death was untimely, however, the legacy of Dr Juile A. Harvey, Sr. is timeless,” Smith said. “It is not only important to us, but our passion, our drive, and our comfort to continue the legacy and hardwork of our father.”
Smith said their father had a motto that spoke volumes about his work ethic and character.
“He had a motto that he lived by ‘give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime,’” said Smith, who is studying funeral service at Fayetteville Tech. “We intend to take the tools he taught my brother Jules Jr., (a graduate of Nassau community college in NY. , A.A.S degree In mortuary science) from a young boy, cleaning base boards in the funeral to serving families to be the best funeral home in Northern Eastern NC. Our father started here in Hertford and we will continue on here serving with dignity and class. May our father’s life, legacy, and memories live on through us and Harvey’s Funeral Home.”
Speaking of Smith, she celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday with a parade. Because of the curfew and whatnot, the parade was led by the Perquimans Sheriff’s Department – pretty sweet deal. Birthday cake was served and there were a lot of people there to wish Smith a happy birthday to the mother of son Jeremiah, also a God fearing woman serves the community through her ministry of music as a member of Bethlehem apostolic Church. Presently, Smith is finishing classes at Elizabeth City State University and she is employed by Roanoke Chowan College in the IT department.
“Harvey Funeral home is the beginning a new chapter in my daughter’s life. It’s my prayer that the legacy will continue to flow down to my grandson. I pray much success for Courtney and JJ,” Brothers said.