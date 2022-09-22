Democratic candidate Don Davis said Thursday that he will seek bipartisan solutions on education, the economy and other issues if he’s elected to Congress in November — just like he’s done as a state legislator in Raleigh.
“We are working every day to make clear that our campaign is open for Democrats, Republicans and the unaffiliated,” Davis said. “This campaign is about focusing on the issues that are important to eastern North Carolina.”
Davis, a state senator from Greene County running in the newly drawn 1st Congressional District against Republican Sandy Smith, made the pledge in an interview with The Daily Advance during a visit to Elizabeth City Thursday. He later visited Elizabeth City State University and the U.S. Coast Guard base before addressing a community meeting in Hertford Thursday evening.
Davis said he has a track record of working across the aisle to get things done for eastern North Carolina on issues ranging from support for K-12 schools and colleges and expanding broadband internet to shoring up water and sewer infrastructure and creating good-paying jobs.
Davis, who has served in the Legislature 12 years, also said that of the 90 bills he has sponsored that have become law, more than 70 were introduced while Republicans have been in control of the state legislature.
“The proof is in the pudding,” Davis said, adding that he plans to take the same approach in the highly partisan U.S. Congress if he’s elected Nov. 8.
Davis said the aviation science program at Elizabeth City State University is “a prime asset for the state of North Carolina,” adding that he would support additional resources for the program. Pasquotank, Perquimans and Chowan counties are located in the newly drawn 1st Congressional District.
He said he also believes the U.S. Coast Guard maintenance facility in Elizabeth City could be used by other federal agencies, which could improve efficiency and also boost the local economy.
Agriculture remains the state’s number-one industry and needs continued support, including access to capital and help with supply chain challenges, he said.
Good-paying American jobs are what is needed most, and Davis said he’ll work to ensure northeastern North Carolina’s rural counties are not left out of the development of those jobs.
“I will fight in D.C. to make sure that we are getting our fair share,” he said.
Davis said investing in good jobs remains his top priority when considering economic issues such as inflation.
“I feel the pain at the pump,” Davis said. “I feel the pain at the grocery store.”
Davis said he is glad that educational opportunities such as ECSU’s aviation science program can prepare students from the area’s rural counties to work in good-paying jobs anywhere in the world, but he also wants students to have more opportunities to earn a good living without leaving the region.
Davis said he is a native of eastern North Carolina, is proud of that, and wants to improve life in the region and expand opportunities for the region’s young people.
“This is my passion,” he said, referring to expanding opportunity.
Asked about issues around election fraud, election fairness and voter participation, Davis said he wants voting to be as accessible as possible for all people and believes strong safeguards are already in place to keep elections secure and prevent fraud.
“There has been election fraud, and cases have been prosecuted,” Davis said.
Asked he is prepared to accept the outcome of the Nov. 8 election, he said he is.
Davis said when he thinks about the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the first thing he thinks about is the oath he has taken repeatedly — as an officer in the U.S. Air Force and as an elected official — to support, maintain and defend the Constitution of the United States.
“I take great pride in our country,” Davis said. “I take great pride in my service to our country.”
He said it’s necessary to protect democracy, and he added that for that reason he supports continued U.S. aid to Ukraine in defense of its democracy.
Asked about President Joe Biden’s recent remark that the COVID-19 pandemic “is over,” Davis said he agrees that the worst of the pandemic is over. However, he said COVID is a continuing reality that requires individuals and businesses to take appropriate protective steps. He said much more has been learned about the virus since the pandemic began.
Davis said he has been vaccinated against COVID and received boosters, and encourages others to do the same. He said the pandemic also has been another reminder that North Carolina needs to expand Medicaid, the insurance program that helps low-income people afford health care.