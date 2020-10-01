After American author Mark Twain received reports that he was dead after his obituary was published, Twain is said to have remarked, “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.”
Patty Bittner of Hertford can surely commiserate because until recently, she was listed as being no longer among the living by the Perquimans County Board of Elections, at least in terms of her voter registration.
In contrast, Walter Schmitt’s dearly departed wife Kathryn was listed as being alive so much so that she was receiving mail that would’ve assisted her in seeking an absentee ballot so as to be able to vote in the November election.
Dead or alive, let’s get to the bottom of these matters that have been resolved by the county’s BOE.
Perquimans BOE Director Holly Hunter explained the miscues with the county’s voter registration status that the non-partisan Center for Voter Information (CVI) relied on when sending ballot request forms to Bittner and Kathryn Schmitt.
Bitter allegedly died in April of 2019, same as her husband Richard who did in fact die.
“When I called the Board of Elections and asked if I was registered, I said for grins and giggles, pull me up to see,” said Bittner, who is registered as an unaffiliated voter. “They asked for my name and I gave them my name; then there was a long pause. The person on the phone said you’ve been deleted from our voting register because it says you are deceased. I said, ‘I really am very much alive. I am not deceased.’ Had it not been that article (about Schmitt’s wife) in the Perquimans Weekly last week, I probably would have voted without checking, but to be safe, I figured I better check to make sure I was registered, able to vote.”
Kathryn Schmitt died in April of 2019, but she remained registered on the voter rolls until fairly recently. What’s even more interesting is that Schmitt, a Democrat, received four applications to apply for absentee ballots, while her husband, Walter, a Republican, has not received any such paperwork
“I believe President Trump is right in advising voters who sent in absentee ballots to check on November 3 at their polling places to see if their vote has been cast correctly,” Schmitt said. “The reason being, the receipt of four unsolicited requests for an absentee ballot. Is it any wonder that the requests for absentee ballots from Democrats are almost double the number of requests from Republicans given that Kathryn, a registered Democrat has received four packages with a request for an absentee ballot and I, a registered Republican, have not received any.”
Changes to Voter Lists Require A Signature
Unless the proper paperwork is completed, Hunter said, the county’s BOE can not remove anybody from the voter rolls.
“If you don’t fill that out, there’s no way we’d know,” she said.
Hunter said forms designating a voter as deceased or cancellation of voter registration are available at each polling location during the election.
Hunter said the state Board of Elections sends monthly reports so as maintain, as best as possible, a current list of registered voters.
“When they send a report, you go through that report that tells you to remove this or that person for this reason,” she said. “Patti Bittner was on that list from the state and I don’t know why she was on that list, but we fixed that to bring her back to being registered to vote.”
As to Kathryn Schmitt, Hunter said, “We can’t remove a name without a signature.”
Walter Schmitt said when he voted in September 2019 primary, he mentioned his wife’s death to a poll worker.
“I told them that Kathryn died and they looked at me and said, ‘Oh, we follow the obituaries.’ I didn’t double check afterward because I believed them,” he said.
After Kathryn Schmitt started receiving mail about voting, Schmitt visited the county’s BOE in mid September and learned his deceased wife was still registered to vote.
“Holly gave me a form; I filled it out that notified them that my wife was dead,” he said.
Hunter said, “Unless that happens, we have no way of removing someone from the list because we don’t know,” she said.
Over time, if a person doesn’t vote for perhaps four years, that person’s name is removed from the voter rolls, she said.
Busy Mail Carriers
Like many people across northeastern North Carolina, Bittner and Schmitt have been receiving forms from the Center for Voter Information that can be used to request a ballot.
According to the CVI’s website, the organization is a non-profit, non-partisan partner organization to Voter Participation Center, both founded to provide resources and tools to help voting-eligible citizens register and vote in upcoming elections. CVI sent 7.1 million vote-by-mail ballot applications to people in North Carolina in September.
CVI only sends ballot applications, not actual ballots. So if someone were to send in a ballot application on behalf of a deceased person, he or she would be committing a crime. Secondly, local election officials would likely catch the error through signature matching and other measures.
Raleigh-based CVI is postmarked with a paid permit from Lansdale, Pennsylvania.
All the CVI mail is printed in Landsdale, PA, and that’s where the postal verification is done, according to a CVI press release. The mail is then shipped to the closest entry point.
It doesn’t actually mail from Pennsylvania, but rather from the closest postal sorting facility near the voter’s area of North Carolina. The return mailing address enables citizens to send their ballot applications, postage paid, to their local election office.
Voter Participation Center and CVI mail registration applications to unregistered individuals, along with pre-addressed envelopes to make it easy to send completed forms directly to local election officials. They also send vote-by-mail ballot applications to registered voters listed on state voter files, to encourage safe voting from home.
People who want to register online, have questions about the mailing, or who want to be excluded from future mailings can visit voterparticipation.org.
CVI’s initiative is part of the groups’ largest-ever campaign to register eligible citizens to vote, and to help already registered voters safely vote from home amid the pandemic.
VPC and CVI provide samples of mailings ahead of time to top state election officials, to ensure the groups comply with all state laws. The organizations also provide in-depth information about their programs online.
Since 2003, VPC and CVI have helped register more than 5 million voters nationally, including 313,000 people who applied to register in North Carolina. This month, the groups will be sending 65 million pieces of mail to voters and prospective voters in 27 states.
“With COVID-19 impacting elections, we have a responsibility to do all we can to safely increase voter turnout and engagement during this uncertain time. It is vital to keep voters safe and to bring democracy to eligible voters’ doorsteps,” said Tom Lopach, the President and CEO of Voter Participation Center and its partner group, CVI, in a press release. “Mail-based voter registration and voting is reliable, safe and effective, and we are ensuring voters have the tools necessary to make their voices heard.”
Walter Schmitt has some advice for people who want cast their ballots.
“I advise voters, especially seniors, people who have lost family members as a result of death or mental infirmity, or who have moved to another jurisdiction, to examine any unsolicited information regarding voting to report their findings to the Perquimans County Board of Elections,” he said. “They have forms available whereby you can have their names removed from voter polls. There should be some identification involved in order to do this. You can report a neighbor or friend dying or moving to another jurisdiction, but you can’t remove them from the polls.”
Since this article deals with the topic of voting, it is well worth mentioning that it is illegal to vote twice in an election. NC General Statute 163-275(7) makes it a Class I felony for a voter, “with intent to commit a fraud to register or vote at more than one precinct or more than one time…in the same primary or election.” Attempting to vote twice in an election or soliciting someone to do so also is a violation of North Carolina law.
Schmitt’s Advice
Other common sense things that Schmitt recommends:
1. Do not send in multiple requests for ballots
2. Do not let anyone pick up any of those forms from you. Do it yourself so as to avoid harvesting of ballots.
3. Vote in person; maintain space and wear a mask. Have an ID available in the event there is a problem.
4. If you are aware of potential voter fraud, report it to the county’s BOE.