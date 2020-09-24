Dead People Do Not Vote in PQ County

File this story to come in the next edition as an eye opener.
Kathryn Dixon Hoyle Schmitt was sent four applications so that she could request an absentee ballot to cast her vote in November’s general election. Trouble is, Kathryn died more than a year ago in April of 2019, so voting could be a bit of a problem for her.
Photo shows Kathryn’s husband Walter holding up one of the letters his dear departed wife has received in the mail.
Notice that the letter from the Raleigh based Center for Voter Information is postmarked with a paid permit from Lansdale, Pennsylvania – a reliably Democratic Philadelphia suburb that is a long way from Perquimans County.
What’s even more interesting is that Kathryn, a Democrat, received four applications to apply for absentee ballots, while her husband, Walter, a Republican, has not received any such paperwork – even though he is still among the living – from the Center for Voter Information.
According to the Center for Voter Information’s website, the organization is a non-profit, non-partisan partner organization to Voter Participation Center, both founded to provide resources and tools to help voting-eligible citizens register and vote in upcoming elections.
In the days ahead, the Perquimans Weekly is going to ask a lot of questions about how a dead woman can vote even if she receives such paperwork, particularly when that information did not come from the Perquimans County Board of Elections.
A quote from the immortal cartoon show Phineas and Ferb best sums up how this newspaper feels about this pursuing such a juicy story, “I know what we’re going to do today.”
See next week’s Perquimans Weekly for more on this story.