The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Albemarle Sound...
Alligator River...
Croatan and Roanoke Sounds...
* Until 330 PM EDT.
* At 235 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing
waterspouts were located along a line extending from 15 nm west of
Edenton to 6 nm northwest of The Vicinity Of Belhaven to near
Swanquarter, moving northeast at 30 knots.
HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts to 40 knots.
SOURCE...Marine observations. These thunderstorms have a history
of producing 40 knot winds.
IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly
higher winds and suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, The Center Of The Albemarle Sound,
The Center Of Croatan Sound, Highway 94 Bridge, The Vicinity Of
Frying Pan, Alligator River Bridge, Albemarle Sound, Nags Head, The
Vicinity Of Mashoes, The Center Of Roanoke Sound, Duck, Bull
Bay/scuppernong River, The Mouth Of The Alligator River and
Edenton.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are
expected.
Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily
overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor
immediately.
Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the
open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded
metal objects.
&&
WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE;
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...40KTS
