HERTFORD — Sarah Louvinia Caddy Narron, 78, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Funeral was Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Berea Church of Christ. Arrangements by Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers.
Death notice
Nicole Layton
