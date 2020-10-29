EDENTON — Alice Faye Tyner, 74, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Funeral was held Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Chapel Memorial Funeral Home, Waterbury, Connecticut.
Death notice
Nicole Layton
