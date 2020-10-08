EDENTON — Carol Sawyer Watson, 98, died on Friday, May 15, 2020. Memorial service Sunday at 2 p.m., at Edenton United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home & Crematory.
Death Notice
Nicole Layton
