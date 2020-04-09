BELVIDERE — Sidney Edward Stallings, 95, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Graveside services April 7 at 2 p.m., at Chappell Family Cemetery. Arrangements by Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, Hertford.
Death notice
Nicole Layton
