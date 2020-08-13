EDENTON — Lester Franklin Lewis, 83, died on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Graveside service was held Wednesday at 11 a.m., at Beaver Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home & Crematory.
Death Notice
Nicole Layton
